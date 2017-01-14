Crop protection industry needs to stay united to protect products Jan 12, 2017 The cotton industry should be vigilant regarding efforts to remove or further restrict the use of pesticides to protect their crops. OUTLOOK 2017: Ag economists explore the best options for producers Jan 12, 2017 Texas AgriLife and Oklahoma State University Extension economists... Texas Ag Commissioner hopes to talk trade initiative with Israel Jan 10, 2017 Texs Ag Commissioner Sid Miller hopes a trip to Israel will result...