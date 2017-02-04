New herbicide technology: How does it fit in your weed control system? Feb 02, 2017 Practicing good stewardship with new herbicide tolerant technology will be crucial to preserving effective products for years to come. "Follow the label," advise crop specialists. Next farm bill ‘will do something about cotton’ Jan 27, 2017 Cotton should be included as a covered commodity in the next farm... Old crop cotton market: Fireworks ahead? Feb 02, 2017 Quality drives strong demand for U.S. cotton exports, and...